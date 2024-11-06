Giuliani to appear in a NYC court after missing a deadline to surrender assets

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will appear in a New York City courtroom on Thursday to explain to a federal judge why he hasn’t surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman issued the order after lawyers for the two former Georgia election workers awarded the massive judgment visited Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week only to discover it had been cleared out. The judge had set an Oct. 29 deadline for the former New York City mayor and longtime ally of Trump to surrender his possessions to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

