Hurricane Rafael is expected to rapidly intensify as it barrels toward Cuba

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Rafael is swirling past the Cayman Islands and is expected to rapidly intensify until making landfall in western Cuba, where it’s forecast to hit as a Category 2 hurricane. It was another stroke of bad news for Cuba. The Carribbean country has been struggling with blackouts while recovering from another hurricane two weeks ago that killed at least six people in the eastern part of the island. Forecasters warned that Rafael is expected to slam into the island on Wednesday after dumping rain on Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday. The center warned of floods and mudslides.

