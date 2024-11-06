Skip to Content
News

Republican Kevin Kiley wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 3rd Congressional District

By
Published 7:48 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 3rd Congressional District.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content