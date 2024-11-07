RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a gunman has repeatedly fired at cars on a busy highway near North Carolina’s capital this week, injuring one person. Several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and Cary on Monday and Wednesday during the morning rush hour. One woman was shot in the leg on Monday while driving along I-40. There were no other reported injuries. Raleigh police say they haven’t found a suspect yet but will continue their search until they find who is responsible. They have also increased their patrols along the highway.

