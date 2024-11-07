Bribery charges brought against Mississippi mayor, prosecutor and council member

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital city, the top prosecutor in the state’s largest county and a Jackson city council member have been indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges in a case that has already forced the resignation of another city council member. That’s according to federal court records unsealed Thursday. The indictments of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and Jackson City Council member Aaron B. Banks say two people working for the FBI posed as real estate developers wanting to build a hotel in downtown Jackson and provided payments to officials.

