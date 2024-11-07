Canucks’ Boeser leaves game vs. Kings after illegal check to head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brock Boeser left Vancouver’s game against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period on Thursday night after being checked in the head.

Boeser had just played the puck in the neutral zone when the two-time All-Star forward was leveled by Tanner Jeannot, who received a match penalty for an illegal hit to the head. Boeser, who did not appear to see the check coming, spent some time down on one knee but eventually was able to leave the ice and head back to the dressing room under his own power.

Boeser leads the Canucks with six goals and is second on the team with 11 points. He set career highs last season with 40 goals and 73 points.

Conor Garland scored on the five-minute power play assessed to Jeannot, tying it at 1 at 14:20 of the first period.

