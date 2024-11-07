CSU Bakersfield beats Bethesda (Calif.) 122-53

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 19 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 122-53 win over Bethesda (Calif.) on Thursday.

Jones shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Roadrunners (1-1). CJ Hardy scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added six rebounds and four steals. Corey Stephenson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Erik Gallardo led the way for the Flames with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.