Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to US House in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a fourth term in Washington. She beat Republican Carmen Goers on Thursday in a district made up of a mix of wealthy Seattle exurbs and central Washington farmland. The 8th District seat had always been held by the GOP before Schrier, a pediatrician, took office in 2019. She survived a series of somewhat close races since then before facing Goers this year. Schrier has combined progressive stances, such as protecting abortion rights, with an emphasis on securing highway money or funding for specialty crop research facilities.

