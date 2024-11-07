Italy sends another 8 migrants to Albania, despite failing to process the first group

SHENGJIN, Albania (AP) — An Italian navy ship has arrived at the Albanian port of Shengjin with eight migrants who will be processed there after they were intercepted in international waters. The Interior Ministry confirmed the ship was heading to Albania, but declined to give out any further information. A month ago, the same ship transferred migrants to Albania, from Bangladesh and Egypt. Three days later, they were sent back to Italy, following a ruling by Rome judges. Italy’s far-right government has since approved a new decree to overcome judicial hurdles that risked derailing a controversial migration deal with Albania.

