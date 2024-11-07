Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening on Nov. 21. The Bureau of Land Management and the Cochiti Pueblo tribe announced the reopening plan Thursday. BLM and Cochiti Pueblo jointly agreed to maintain the closure after pandemic restrictions were lifted in order to renegotiate operations of the monument. The monument was created in 2001 with a provision that it would be managed by the BLM in close cooperation with Cochiti Pueblo. The tribe will be taking on day-to-day operations of the monument, a popular geologic hiking spot located midway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

