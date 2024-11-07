Prince William wraps up his South Africa trip with visit that reminded him of his rescue pilot days
Associated Press
SIMON’S TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince William rode on a sea rescue boat along part of the South African coast as he wrapped up a four-day visit to Cape Town dedicated to promoting conservation and the battle against climate change. William met with volunteers at the National Sea Rescue Institute station in Simon’s Town near Cape Town on his last day of engagements Thursday before boarding the vessel for the short ride to a nearby fishing harbor. William is in South Africa to promote his Earthshot environmental prize, which held its annual awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday night.