Rescuers respond after bus overturns on upstate New York highway

Published 6:15 AM

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — Rescue operations were underway after a bus with passengers aboard rolled over on a highway near Rochester, New York, on Thursday morning, according to the governor.

It was not immediately clear if there were serious injuries.

The bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester, forcing the highway’s closure in both directions to allow first responders to work, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement.

Video posted on social media showed ambulances at the scene.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this serious incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said.

Calls seeking information were made police.

Associated Press

