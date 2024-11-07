Wake Forest emerges from open date with home game against California in ACC

California (4-4, 0-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2), Friday at 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Cal by 7.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Both teams are chasing bowl eligibility as they enter the final month of the regular season. Wake Forest is also trying to improve its home record at 1-4, while Cal is seeking its first ACC victory.

Key matchup

Cal’s defense vs. Wake Forest’s offense. The Bears’ defense has been a strength, with Cal ranking tied for 13th nationally in scoring defense (17.3) and 25th in total defense (320.6 yards). The Demon Deacons rank 11th in the league in scoring (27.1) but have proven capable of moving the downfield with QB Hank Bachmeier (244.8 yards per game) and on the ground with RB Demond Claiborne (eight rushing scores), though Claiborne is questionable due to injury.

Players to watch

Cal: QB Fernando Mendoza. The passer is coming off a huge game in the win against Oregon State, throwing for 364 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes.

Wake Forest: DB Nick Andersen. Andersen leads the ACC with 10.3 tackles per game. That makes him one of eight players in the Bowl Subdivision ranks averaging at least 10 tackles per game, with four of those in the Power Four conferences.

Facts & figures

This is Cal’s third cross-country trip for league play this year going back to a loss at Florida State on Sept. 21 and a loss at No. 23 Pittsburgh on Oct. 12. … The Bears’ four losses have come by a combined nine points. … Wake Forest won its opener at home against North Carolina A&T, but blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against Virginia the next week to start its home losing streak. … The Demon Deacons are 3-0 away from home this year. … California has five giveaways this season after losing 28 last year. … The Demon Deacons are coming out of an open date, which followed a win at Stanford.

