Who will buy Infowars? Both supporters and opponents of Alex Jones interested in bankruptcy auction

The assets of Alex Jones’ Infowars are set to be auctioned off next week, and both supporters and detractors of the conspiracy theorist are expressing interest in bidding. Who buys the properties may decide if Jones gets to stay on the Infowars platform or he has to create a whole new one. The deadline for bids is Friday, and qualified prospective buyers will be invited to an auction next week. Whatever the result, Jones says he’ll continue his shows. The auction is the result of Jones’ bankruptcy, filed after he was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

