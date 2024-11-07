Why people with disabilities in Nairobi are looking beyond public transport to navigate busy city

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — More than 2% of Kenya’s population lives with a disability, and it often affects mobility. But there is little or no accommodation on public transport. Users of the minibuses and minivans that carry most of the commuter traffic in the capital, Nairobi, say they are sometimes physically lifted on board because there are no ramps. And aisles are too narrow for wheelchairs. One entrepreneur has created a transport service that fits vehicles with ramps and swivel chairs and delivers riders right to their door. But the price of the service is too high for many Kenyans.

