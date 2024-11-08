3 dead, including the suspect, after shooting in Pennsylvania apartment and 40-mile police chase

DUNCANNON, Pa. (AP) — Three people were killed and three others wounded when a suspect opened fire in an apartment, then led police on a high-speed chase through two Pennsylvania counties before an exchange of gunfire with state troopers. Lt. Col. George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police said Friday that troopers shot and killed 22-year-old Ricky Shannon after he opened fire on them from his pickup truck. Inside the truck, troopers found a 19-year-old woman who had also been fatally shot. Earlier, Bivens says, Shannon had gone to the woman’s house in Lancaster County and shot four of the woman’s family members, killing one.

