Army says the US will restart domestic TNT production at plant to be built in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Army has awarded a $435 million contract to build a TNT production plant in western Kentucky. Officials said Friday it will become the first domestic source for the explosive material in decades. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was a key player in securing the funding. He says the new facility in his home state is part of a broader retooling of the U.S. defense industrial base that’s needed to deter adversaries abroad. TNT is used in artillery shells, bombs and grenades. The Army says establishing domestic production is vital for national defense. It says the current supply chain for the material is reliant on overseas sources.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.