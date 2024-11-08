At least 4 killed and 25 wounded in Quetta train station bombing, Pakistan official says

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government spokesperson says that a powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan has killed four people and wounded 25 others. Shahid Rind said the bombing happened when passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province. The death toll from the attack is likely to rise as some of the wounded passengers are listed in critical condition. Local media are reporting that at least 20 people died in the bombing.

