BJ Freeman scores 17 to help Arizona State fend off Santa Clara 81-74

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 17 points and Arizona State beat Santa Clara 81-74 in the first game of a neutral-site Friday night doubleheader at Lee’s Family Forum.

Freeman made a key 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to extend Arizona State’s lead to 78-71.

Adam Miller scored 16 and freshman Jayden Quaintance had 12 rebounds to go with five points and three assists for the Sun Devils (2-0).

Adama-Alpha Bal topped Santa Clara (1-1) with 17 points, including a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:21 remaining to get the Broncos within 68-67. Elijah Mahi scored 14 with five assists for the Broncos, who trailed 36-34 at halftime.

The Sun Devils held Idaho State to 25.4% shooting — the lowest in the Bobby Hurley era — in a season-opening victory. The 48 points allowed tied for the third lowest in program history.

Santa Clara is led by former Arizona State coach Herb Sendek.

The two schools squared off for the first time since 2004 in a series the Sun Devils lead 6-2.

Arizona State travels to play No. 6 Gonzaga on Sunday.

