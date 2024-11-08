Bolivians carry adorned human skulls asking for favors in the Ñatitas festival in La Paz

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Hundreds of Bolivian devotees have arrived at the municipal cemetery of La Paz carrying human skulls adorned with flowers for the Ñatitas festival. It is a custom rooted in the Andean region, but not recognized by the Catholic church. According to Bolivian belief, devotees ask Ñatitas for health, money, love and other favors. During the festival, people throw coca leaves and flowers at them and put cigarettes in their mouths. Some skulls are even decorated with sunglasses and hats. Some are kept in golden, glass urns and others in shoe boxes decorated with flowers.

