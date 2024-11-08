Boy, 13, in custody after trying to enter Wisconsin elementary school while armed, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy who tried to enter a Wisconsin elementary school while armed was taken into custody after fleeing when confronted by school staff. Kenosha police say they believe the boy had a firearm when he was stopped around 9 a.m. Thursday while trying to enter Roosevelt Elementary School with a backpack and a duffle bag. School staff questioned the teen in the school’s secured entrance area before he fled the scene. Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton says “the quick and diligent actions of the school staff” prevented the student from entering the school. The youth was a former student at the elementary school and was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday.

