Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection in Oregon’s 6th District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas has won reelection in Oregon’s 6th Congressional District. The freshman incumbent beat Republican Mike Erickson for a second term in Congress after outraising him by millions of dollars. Erickson was running for Congress for the fourth time and previously lost to Salinas in the district in 2022. The 6th is Oregon’s newest congressional district, created after the 2020 census. It includes the state capital Salem, rural areas of the Willamette Valley, and parts of Portland’s southwestern suburbs. It had been seen by the Cook Political Report as leaning toward Democrats.

