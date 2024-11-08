Hungary’s Orbán predicts Trump’s administration will end US support for Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister believes Ukraine has already lost in its fight against Russia’s invasion and is predicting that Donald Trump’s new administration will abandon U.S. support for Kyiv. Viktor Orbán, who is close to both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterated in comments to state radio on Friday his long-held position that an immediate cease-fire should be declared, and said the U.S. would “pull out” of Ukraine assistance under Trump. Orbán is hosting two days of summits in the capital, Budapest, where the war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda at a Friday meeting of the European Union’s 27 leaders.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.