Mendoza throws for 2 TDs, runs for a third as Cal beats Wake Forest, 46-36 for first ACC victory

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Cal finally secured its elusive first Atlantic Coast Conference victory by hanging on to beat Wake Forest 46-36 on Friday night.

Mendoza was 40-for-56 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cal is a first-year member of the ACC. The Bears (5-4, 1-4 ACC) lost their previous four ACC outings by a combined nine points, including one-point setbacks to Florida State and N.C. State,

Demond Claiborne scored on a run and a catch and finished with 113 rushing yards for Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3). Hank Bachmeier threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times.

Liam Johnson’s interception with 1:54 left helped the Bears cling to a three-point edge before Jaivian Thomas’ clinching 11-yard TD run.

Derek Morris kicked three field goals, including one from 54 yards out, and Ryan Coe added a 54-yarder for the Bears.

Cal scored 10 points in a nine-second span of the first quarter on Morris’ first field goal and Miles Williams’ 16-yard return of a fumbled kickoff.

Mendoza was 30-for-40 for 289 yards through the air in the first half. Wake Forest took only 27 snaps in the half.

Nohl Williams made his seventh interception of the season by picking off Bachmeier in the end zone to thwart the first possession of the second half.

The Takeaway

Cal: The Bears wobbled some in the fourth quarter when what was once a 15-point lead appeared in jeopardy. But they came up with enough clutch plays to claim the victory despite allowing more than 24 points for just the second time this year.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons fell to 1-5 at home and made too many blunders as a two-game winning streak ended. They’ll look back at a fumbled kickoff return and a blocked field goal as costly plays on special teams.

Up Next

Cal: Next Saturday home vs. Syracuse

Wake Forest: Next Saturday at North Carolina

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball