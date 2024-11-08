Preston Mattingly, son of Don Mattingly, promoted to Philadelphia Phillies general manager

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Preston Mattingly, a son of former star first baseman and manager Don Mattingly, was promoted to general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Sam Fuld, the GM since December 2020, is studying for his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and will become the team’s president of business operations when he receives his degree in May 2026.

Fuld will oversee business operations departments after his graduation and until then will share GM duties with Mattingly.

Mattingly, 37, played in the minor leagues from 2006-11, then went to Lamar University, where he captained the basketball team and received a bachelor’s degree in 2016. He worked for the San Diego Padres from 2017-21, rising to coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning.

He joined the Phillies as director of player development in September 2021 and was promoted to assistant general manager of player development last November.

In addition, Luke Murton was promoted to director of player development and Edwar Gonzalez to director of hitting development.

Don Mattingly was a six-time All-Star for the New York Yankees from 1982-95, then managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-15 and the Miami Marlins from 2016-22.

