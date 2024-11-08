Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks bail, citing changed circumstances and new evidence
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has filed a new request for bail, saying changed circumstances, along with new evidence, mean he should be allowed to prepare for a May trial from outside jail. Lawyers for Combs filed the request in Manhattan federal court on Friday. His requests for bail have been turned down by two judges since his September arrest on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty and has remained at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment.