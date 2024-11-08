The Ranch Recovery Centers, Inc. receives $1 million endowment

The Ranch Recovery Centers will receive the $1 million as yearly contributions that will help pay for operations, maintenance, upgrades and other expenses involved in the organization's dedication to helping people recover from dependency on alcohol and drugs.

The Ranch Recovery Centers President and CEO Rick Mesa says they've never received a gift like this, which comes through a fund established by William Reinhart, a former client of The Ranch. Reinhart has donated to The Ranch over the years since he completed a sixty day program there 33 years ago. He says he wants to "help the people who helped me when I was unable to help myself."

The Ranch Recovery Centers treat about 450-500 men and women each year in four locations in Desert Hot Springs and provide family services programs to 90-100 significant others.

To learn more about The Ranch Recovery Centers, Inc. call (760) 329-2924 or visit www.ranchrecovery.org