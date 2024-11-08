Turkey’s foreign minister visits Athens to help mend ties between the regional rivals

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister is in Athens for meetings with his Greek counterpart as part of efforts to ease tension between the two neighbors and regional rivals. Both NATO members, Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a long series of issues. These include volatile maritime boundary disputes that have twice led them to the brink of war. The two have renewed a diplomatic push over the past year to improve ties. Friday’s meeting follows a series of high-profile talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a relationship-mending initiative launched in 2023.

