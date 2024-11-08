Union puts potential Philadelphia mass transit strike on hold as talks continue

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The union that represents thousands of Philadelphia mass transit system workers has agreed to delay a potential strike, saying progress was being made in ongoing contract talks. Transport Workers Union Local 234 members had voted last week to authorize a strike once their one-year contract with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority expired Friday. But the two sides agreed late Thursday to continue talks on Friday afternoon. The transportation authority has repeatedly said its financial health is uncertain. It said it remains hopeful that a fair deal can be reached. The union’s top demand is for improved personal safety for frontline workers and a wage increase.

