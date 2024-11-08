Wildfires keep coming in bone-dry New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in New Jersey are stretched even thinner as yet another wildfire burns in bone-dry conditions in the state. At least four wildfires were burning from the Pinelands to the New York City suburbs. The latest fire broke out along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County, across the Hudson River from New York. It was smaller than the three others burning in New Jersey, each of which had burned less than a square mile. Fire conditions were hazardous Friday, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning calling for gusty winds and low humidity that could help spread fires quickly.

