Women win majority of seats in New Mexico Legislature in showcase of determination and joy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Women won a majority of seats in the New Mexico Legislature in the general election, stirring emotions of joy, surprise and vindication. New Mexico now joins a small cadre of states that have achieved gender parity or elected female majorities. Nevada voters were the first in 2018 to elect a female legislative majority. The milestones are a counterpoint to the defeat of Kamala Harris, the second female Democratic nominee for president. Across the nation, the share of women in state legislatures roughly tripled from about 11% in 1980 to 33% going into the November election.

