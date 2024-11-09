Eget throws for 395 yards, Harvey has pick-6 to help SJSU beat Oregon State 24-13

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Walker Eget had 365 yards passing, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash, who finished with six receptions for 161 yards and San Jose State beat Oregon State 24-13 on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

DJ Harvey returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown to give San Jose State the lead for good at 17-13 with 11:02 to play. Oregon State failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from its own 46 and six plays later Floyd Chalk scored on an 11-yard run to cap the scoring with 6:22 remaining.

Ben Gulbranson was 24-of-37 passing for 292 yards with two interceptions for Oregon State. Anthony Hankerson had 30 carries for 121 yards and a TD.

Nash went up high to catch a back-shoulder pass from Eget in the end zone to give San Jose State (6-3) a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and Kyle Halverson kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game with 6 minutes left in period.

Hankerson ran 10-yard touchdown run just before halftime and Everett kicked a 34-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to give Oregon State (4-5) a 13-10 lead.

Nash, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior, has 80 receptions for 995 yards and 12 TDs — including at least one touchdown in each game — this season.

Eget was 18-of-35 passing with an interception. Justin Lockhart added five receptions for 128 yards for the Spartans.

