Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 13, officials say, as first aid in weeks reaches the north
Associated Press
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say at least 13 people were killed by two separate Israeli strikes in Gaza. Gaza’s Health ministry said one of the strikes hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City’s eastern Tufah neighborhood killing at least six people. Hospital officials said seven people were killed in another strike on a tent in the southern city of Khan Younis. The Israeli army said the strike targeted a militant belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. Also Saturday, Israel announced the first delivery of aid to the war-battered northern Gaza in weeks.