Skip to Content
News

Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason

By
New
Published 12:25 AM

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content