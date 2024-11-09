Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey company, dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Judith Jamison, an internationally acclaimed dancer who later served as artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for two decades, has died. She was 81. Christopher Zunner is an Ailey spokesperson. He says Jamison died Saturday in New York after a brief illness. She was surrounded by close friends. Zunner says, “We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all.” Jamison was originally from Philadelphia and began dancing with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965. She became one of the company’s most famous performers and danced there for 15 years before leaving to perform as a guest artist with other ballet companies and on Broadway, according to the Ailey website.

