Seth Cromwell’s 3 TD runs power Northern Arizona to 31-14 victory over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Seth Cromwell rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns and Northern Arizona breezed to a 31-14 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Cromwell staked Northern Arizona (6-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead with 3- and 27-yard touchdown runs. Cromwell’s first score came after Zach Lewis intercepted a pass from Jackson Akins, giving the Lumberjacks the ball on the Cal Poly 17-yard line.

Ty Pennington’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Tay Lanier and Samuel Hunsaker’s 47-yard field goal led to a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

Cromwell completed the scoring for Northern Arizona in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run at the end of a 10-play drive.

Pennington totaled 184 yards on 20-for-27 passing for NAU. Cromwell did his damage on 15 carries.

Akins completed 32 of 41 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Mustangs (2-7, 1-4). He connected with Giancarlo Woods for a 23-yard score in the second quarter. Zion Hall’s 4-yard touchdown run was the lone score in the final period.

Woods finished with eight receptions for 112 yards.

