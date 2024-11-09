Tait-Jones puts up 25 in UCSD’s 94-76 victory against Pepperdine

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 25 points helped UC San Diego defeat Pepperdine 94-76 on Saturday.

Tait-Jones had five assists for the Tritons (1-1). Tyler McGhie shot 6 for 15 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Hayden Gray had 14 points and shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Waves (1-1) were led by Stefan Todorovic, who posted 33 points and six rebounds. Dovydas Butka added 11 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine. Zion Bethea finished with 10 points.

UCSD took the lead with 16:26 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-32 at halftime, with McGhie racking up 14 points. Tait-Jones scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as UCSD went on to secure a victory, outscoring Pepperdine by three points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.