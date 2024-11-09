UCSB secures 94-53 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jason Fontenet II had 21 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 94-53 win against Portland on Saturday night.

Fontenet went 8 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (2-0). Kenny Pohto scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Deuce Turner had 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Vukasin Masic led the Pilots (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, five assists and two steals. A.Rapp added eight points and seven rebounds for Portland. Mezziah Oakman also had seven points.

UCSB took the lead with 11:15 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Fontenet led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 47-28 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.