Christensen scores 20 in Hawaii’s 80-69 victory against San Jose State at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Tanner Christensen had 20 points in Hawaii’s 80-69 victory over San Jose State on Sunday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Christensen also contributed eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (2-0). Tom Beattie scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Harry Rouhliadeff had 12 points and shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Donavan Yap led the Spartans (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. San Jose State also got 14 points from Sadaidriene Hall. Josh Uduje also put up 10 points.

Beattie scored nine points in the first half and Hawaii went into halftime trailing 38-34. Hawaii outscored San Jose State by 15 points in the second half. Christensen led the way with 14 second-half points.

Hawaii plays Tuesday against Pacific at home, and San Jose State squares off against Life Pacific on Monday.

