Fisher’s 21 lead Pacific over NAIA-member Life Pacific 94-41 at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Elijah Fisher’s 21 points helped Pacific defeat Life Pacific 94-41 on Sunday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Fisher shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 13 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (3-0). Jazz Gardner scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Seth Jones had 12 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range).

Albert Matute led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Zachary Murphy added nine points and two steals for Life Pacific. Dylan Cabs finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Pacific took the lead with 18:24 left in the first half and did not give it up. Fisher led their team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 47-17 at the break. Pacific pulled away with a 21-2 run in the second half to extend a 28-point lead to 47 points. They outscored Life Pacific by 23 points in the final half, as Jones led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.