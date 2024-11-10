‘I got my life back.’ Veterans with PTSD making progress thanks to service dog program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — After working at a crowded and dangerous internment camp in Iraq, Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather O’Brien brought home with her anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. A bouncy labradoodle and a Kansas City-area program helped her get back on her feet. Dogs 4 Valor, operated through an organization called The Battle Within, helps retired veterans and first responders in the Kansas City area work with their service dogs to help manage depression, anxiety and other challenges. Organizers of Dogs 4 Valor say veterans with severe PTSD often struggle to go out in public. The program, and the dogs, help them find a way to get out of their homes and enjoy life again.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.