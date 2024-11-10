Militant attack on Pakistani border leaves 5 security forces dead, Iran says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says a militant attack near the Pakistani border with Iran has left five Iranian forces dead. The report said the dead were ethnic Baluch members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force and were killed in Saravan city in Sistan and Baluchistan province. Saravan is some 1,400 km (870 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier in the day, state TV reported that Revolutionary Guard forces killed three terrorists and arrested nine others in a military operation. The report did not specify which group the suspects belonged to.

