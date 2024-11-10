Palestinian hospital official says 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli strike on a home sheltering displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people. The director of a nearby hospital that received the bodies said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue. The hospital director said they were killed in a strike on a home in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, where Israel has been carrying out an offensive for over a month. The military said it targeted a site where militants were operating, without providing evidence. Separately, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed at least 20 people in the village of Aalmat.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.