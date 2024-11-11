A pair of Trump officials have defended family separation and ramped-up deportations
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump named Stephen Miller his deputy chief of staff and Tom Homan as his “border czar,” appointing a battle-tested duo to design and direct immigration policy from the White House. Their plans include mass deportations and restoring Trump-era policies that President Joe Biden dismantled. Both had critical jobs in the first Trump administration and are unapologetic defenders of its immigration policies, which included separating thousands of parents from their children at the border to deter illegal crossings. Both spent the last four years angling for this moment.