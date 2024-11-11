City of Palm Springs to host 27th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade

The City of Palm Springs is set to host its 27th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade on Monday, November 11 at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Palm Springs. The parade begins at Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive and heads northbound on Palm Canyon Drive to Alejo Road.

This year's parade theme is "Honoring All Who Served”. This parade is one of the largest in Southern California and is supported by military units, marching bands, veterans’ organizations and much more. Additionally, a group of Marines from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms will also be walking in the parade. The parade is conducted every year to pay tribute to all of our veterans for their service in the Armed Forces.

The parade lasts approximately one hour and concludes with a patriotic concert featuring the 300th Army Reserve Band. Following the concert, guests will get to end the night watching a fireworks finale. The main stage is located at the intersection of Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

The events are for the entire family, and are free to attend.