Elon Musk’s PAC spent an estimated $200 million to help elect Trump, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s super PAC spent around $200 million to help elect Donald Trump. Most of that money came from Musk himself. That’s according to a person familiar with the group’s spending who wasn’t authorized to disclose the figure publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Musk’s efforts set a new standard for how billionaires can influence elections. America PAC’s work was aided by a March ruling from the Federal Election Commission that paved the way for super PACs to coordinate their canvassing efforts with campaigns. That allowed the Trump campaign to rely on the near-unlimited money of the nation’s most high-profile billionaire to boost turnout in deep-red parts of the country.

