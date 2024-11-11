First emperor penguin known to reach Australia found on tourist beach

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An emperor penguin found malnourished far from its Antarctic home on the Australian south coast is being cared for by a wildlife expert. A government statement said on Monday the adult male was found earlier this month on a popular tourist beach in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia — far from the icy waters off the Antarctic coast. University of Western Australia research fellow Belinda Cannell said the largest penguin species has never been reported in Australia before. Cannell said she had no idea why the penguin traveled to Denmark. Cannell is advising seabird rehabilitator Carol Biddulph who is caring for the penguin. The department says its efforts are focused on rehabilitating the penguin.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.