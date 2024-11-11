Harriet Tubman posthumously named a general in Veterans Day ceremony

CHURCH CREEK, Md. (AP) — Revered abolitionist Harriet Tubman has been posthumously awarded the rank of general. Tubman was the first woman to oversee an American military action during a time of war. Dozens gathered on Veterans Day at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Maryland’s Dorcester County for a formal ceremony making Tubman a one-star brigadier general in the state’s National Guard. Gov. Wes Moore called the occasion a great day for America. Tubman escaped slavery in 1849 and then established the Underground Railroad to help others enslaved. She went on to be a scout, spy and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.