Lack of consistency on offense biggest reason why Rams had 3-game winning streak snapped by Dolphins

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay has been piecing together different lineup combinations due to the Los Angeles Rams’ injury woes throughout the regular season.

McVay got back a couple of his offensive lineman Monday night, but the lack of continuity ended up looming large in a 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams had to settle for five field goals by Joshua Karty, marking the eighth time in McVay’s eight seasons as head coach they have failed to score an offensive touchdown.

It was only the second time it has happened in Matthew Stafford’s 50 starts as the Rams’ quarterback. Coincidentally, both happened in a Monday night game.

“There wasn’t any sort of semblance of complementary football,” McVay said. “Defensively, I was pleased with the way that we played. I thought we were able to limit them, create a bunch of negative plays, get some turnovers and give short fields to the offense. Then, ultimately, we weren’t able to capitalize.”

Left guard Steve Avila and center Jonah Jackson were activated off injured reserve before the game.

Avila injured his knee in the season opener at Detroit, and Jackson injured his shoulder the following week at Arizona. Joe Noteboom got the start at right tackle after Rob Havenstein injured his ankle last week at Seattle.

Avila began training camp at center, while Jackson was a guard before the Rams swapped them before the start of the regular season.

“I thought we had a comfortable feel this week. They brought a lot of things and just some things we have to work on together,” Avila said.

Stafford was sacked three times in the first half and four overall before the pass protection was able to coalesce.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Stafford faced pressure on 15 of the 49 times he dropped back to pass. The 30.6% pressure rate is nearly identical to the 30.7% average he has faced this season.

“I felt like it was a little bit loose early on, but as the game went on, I thought we were able to protect better, which gave us a chance to be able to sustain some drives,” McVay said. “Ultimately we were not able to finish in the red area. It felt like there was a bunch of bodies at the point of attack, specifically on some of those early third downs.”

The thing that frustrated McVay the most is that the Rams were 3 of 12 on third down.

After two turnovers and two three-and-outs on the first five drives, the Rams had scoring opportunities on their six remaining drives, including three trips to the red zone. Carty ended up missing a 57-yard field goal after it was pushed back due to Beaux Limmer being called for a false start.

“It was just negative plays at the wrong time. Whether it was a turnover, sack, inefficient play on first down, whatever it was we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in that strike zone area near the 30-yard line. And that was the difference in the game,” said Stafford, who completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards and an interception.

Things won’t get easier for the Rams. They have a short week to prepare for a cross-country trip to face the New England Patriots on Sunday before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday night game on Nov. 24.

McVay said everything is on the table as far as making adjustments, especially after a chance to keep pace with Arizona and San Francisco in the NFC West fell by the wayside.

When asked to describe his offense after nine games, McVay used one word — inconsistent.

After riding the momentum of three straight wins following the return of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua, the Rams are back to square one as they need to figure out their best combination on the offensive line.

“There’s been a lot of instances where we haven’t been consistent enough. Sloppy? Yeah,” McVay said. “Execution has to be better. I want to be able to go back and look at the tape, but there were things we have to be able to clean up if we want to be that type of team, especially from an offensive perspective.”

