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Local Forecast

Heat peaks today, humidity lingers

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Updated
today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will hit 112 this afternoon, the hottest of the week as monsoonal moisture sticks around.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 tomorrow evening as temps soar with added humidity increasing the heat index today. It will feel more like 116 due to the heat index!

Dew points aren't quite as high today, but remain elevated.

An area of low pressure develop to our East will add a greater chance of showers and storms tomorrow and Friday.

Temps drop a bit into the weekend, and humidity thins out into next week. We'll be closer to seasonal norms most of next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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